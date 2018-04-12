Norwegian soldiers crossed into Finland – The armed forces apologized

A Norwegian military snowmobile patrol drove wrong and ended up on the Finnish side of the border, Thursday last week.

The patrol must not have been more than a few hundred meters inside Finnish territory.

Press spokesman Major Brynjar Stordal of the Armed Forces confirms the incident at Enontekiöllä just south of Kautokeino to NRK.

– “The patrol immediately informed about the incident to us at Armed Forces operating headquarters, (FOH). This was then notified to Finnish authorities via diplomatic channels. We apologized for what had happened,” says Stordal.

Border placement of military personnel requires diplomatic clearance.

“Therefore, this was immediately reported via formal channels,” says Stordal.

