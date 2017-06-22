Norwegian soldiers will be in Afghanistan in 2018

Norwegian soldiers will be in Afghanistan until 2018

Around 50 Norwegian soldiers in NATO’s Resolute Support Mission (RSM) operation in Afghanistan will be landed there in 2018.

The NATO Council concluded on 19th of May that it is necessary to continue the operation due to the security situation in Afghanistan. NATO has recently asked member states to maintain and possibly also strengthen their participation.

Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) says the Armed Forces agree with NATO’s decision to continue the operation, but will not send more soldiers.

“We continue to contribute with our allies. Although the Afghan security forces have far higher quality than before, they will still have support in the country ahead.”

Facts about Norway’s contribution to Afghanistan

More than 9,000 Norwegian soldiers served in Afghanistan from 2002 to 2014. Ten Norwegian soldiers have lost their lives doing their duty to protect Afghan civilians from terrorists.

Norwegian forces were responsible for the province of Faryab from 2004 to 2012. Large areas in the province are currently controlled by the Taliban.

Norway currently has 50 soldiers in Afghanistan, where they train and fight alongside Afghan forces. The Government decided on Thursday that the forces will be present until the end of 2018.

Total loss

Since 2001, Norway has spent over NOK 20 billion on aid and military efforts in Afghanistan.

NOK 11.5 billion has been spent on the military, NOK 8.4 billion on civilians.

A Government appointed committee came up with a negative report in June last year which concluded that Norway had little to show for their efforts in Afghanistan, besides showing themselves as a good alliance partner to the United States and NATO.

