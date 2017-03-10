Norwegian tank through the ice in Finnmark

No one was injured when a CV90 tank from the Telemark Battalion went through the ice during exercise Joint Viking in Finnmark Friday morning.

Everyone came out of the carriage and is unhurt. The Armed Forces have initiated recovery of the wagon, which weighs between 23 and 35 metric tons, depending on how it is equipped.

The accident occurred on a lake in Sennalandet at 11 am.

Major at the Joint Headquarters, Brynjar Stordal, told NTB that he is sure that they manage to get the armoured vehicle out of the water.

– We have practiced and we have even heavier wagons available to pull it out, he said.

The Norwegian Armed Forces have over 100 CV90 armoured vehicles, purchased from Sweden.

Joint Viking 2017 is a national exercise where the main objectives are to practice crisis management and defence of Norway.

Around 8,000 soldiers are participating in the exercise, among them 700 soldiers from the US and Britain.

The exercise lasts from March 6th through March 15th.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today