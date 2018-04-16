Norwegian teenage girls arrested in Thailand

Norwegian teenage girls arrested on Phuket, Thailand

Two Norwegian teenage girls are arrested for purchasing drugs on the Phuket Island in Thailand.

It is the net based Thainytt newspaper who first mentioned the arrest, which occurred on Thursday evening. The girls supposedly is released from custody after paying about NOK 40,000, but must pay another NOK120,000 for their passports to be returned to them.

– The Foreign Service is aware that two Norwegian citizens have been arrested in Thailand. – The Embassy in Bangkok is in contact with the persons concerned and provides consular assistance in accordance with established practice and the current framework regarding assistance to Norwegian citizens who are imprisoned abroad, says communications adviser in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Siri R. Svendsen, to VG.

The two girls supposedly purchased the drug «yaba», which is a cocktail made from methamphetamine and caffeine.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today