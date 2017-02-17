Norwegian tire-king sentenced to nine months in prison

Tommy Sharif, known as the tire-king in Norway, was convicted to sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 Norwegian kroners for tax evasion and other mess in his finances by Nedre Romerike District court, reports the newspaper Dagbladet.

The case concerns the tax evasion of 1.5 million and mess in his finances. The case went as confession cas, and Sharif acknowledged guilt on every charge.

However, the police waived several of the most serious charges. Police Attorney Charlotte Visdalen Benneche assertion was ten months in prison and a fine of 250,000 kroner.

The 40-year-old tire-king said he did not want a trial with “lots of witnesses and documents”, and that he wants to be done with the matter.

– I acknowledge what has been done. I say “yes” to everything, I want to be done with the matter, he said according to Nettavisen.

Sharif was arrested June 2015 after his nine companies were declared bankrupt. According to the trustee Christian Lundin, who reviewed Sharif for possible offenses, he owed at that time 94.5 million kroner.

