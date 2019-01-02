Norwegian tourist dies in Australian traffic

Norwegian tourist dies while in traffic in Australia

A 24-year-old Norwegian is dead from the injuries he suffered in a traffic accident in the Australian city of Perth on Christmas day. A woman from Dombås is reported dead in New Zealand.





The accident happened in the district of Connolly in the southwestern city of Perth. The police have posted an inquiry on their websites where they ask witnesses to sign up.

The Norwegian tourist was hit by a Volkswagen Golf when he crossed the street at a shopping centre. He was brought to a hospital with critical injuries, but died two days later from the injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the accident and informed VG newspaper that the Norwegian embassy in Australia have established contact with the deceased’s relatives.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is informed that a Norwegian citizen died in connection with a traffic accident in Australia,” said press contact, Kari Eken Wollebæk in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to VG.

Woman from Dovre died in New Zealand

A 40-year-old woman died in an accident on New Zealand Monday, writes Gudbrandsdølen Dagningen.

The woman was on a holiday trip with her family when the accident happened on Christmas Eve.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs cannot say anything about what has happened, but press spokesperson, Siri R. Svendsen, confirms on the question from the newspaper that the UD is aware that a Norwegian citizen supposedly died in New Zealand. According to Svendsen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides assistance in accordance with established practice.

The Innlandet Police District at Hamar and the Sheriff’s Office in Dombås have not yet been involved in the incident.

