Norwegian veterans honoured with medals

A number of Norwegian soldiers were honoured for their efforts in Norwegian foreign operations on the day of liberation on May 8. Ken Andersen was awarded the War Cross with a sword. Most of the veterans served in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

– It is a great honour to get this distinction. I feel humility to those who received this award, both during World War II, when our country was occupied, and in modern times, Andersen says to VG.

The War Cross is Norway’s highest ranking medal of honour, and it was King Harald who was responsible for handing over the medal during a ceremony at the Akershus Fortress in Oslo Monday.

At the same time, eleven other people received a medal for their efforts in Goražde in Bosnia in 1995. Four of them received the Armed Forces medal of rosette, while the other seven received the Armed Forces intervention medal.

Demanding and dangerous

Ken Andersen is honoured for his efforts during two terrorist attacks in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, in 2015. He serves in the Marine Hunter Command (Marinejegerkommandoen).

– Under extremely challenging and dangerous circumstances he participated in the battle with extraordinary courage. At risk of his own life, he helped release hostages and disarming terrorists.

Andersen’s outstanding leadership and effort saved most likely a large number of civilian lives, it is stated in the explanatory memorandum.

Andersen’s efforts are in line with the highest traditions of military leadership and courage, according to Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide.

– This is a deserved recognition of the outstanding efforts Andersen and Norwegian soldiers do in international operations, and in demanding situations, she said when the award was known recently.

Liberation and Veterans day

At the same time as the liberation from Nazi Germany is emphasized on May 8, the day is now also celebrating Norwegian veterans and veteran families, from World War II and until today’s international operations.

After the Second World War, over 100,000 Norwegians have served in nearly a hundred different international operations in over 40 countries.

In addition to King Harald, President of the Parliament, Olemic Thommessen, Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Minister of Denense, Ine Eriksen Søreide, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Anniken Huitfeldt and Defense Chief Haakon Bruun-Hanssen were present at the ceremony.

The King handed over the War Cross, while the other medals were handed over by Chief of Defense Haakon Bruun-Hanssen.

