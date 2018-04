A Norwegian player won the first prize in Viking Lotto of NOK 319 million on Wednesday night.This is the third largest payout in ‘Norsk Tipping’s’ history.

The highest premium payment was NOK 441.3 million in the ‘Eurojackpot’ last August.The second largest is NOK 341.3 million in Viking lotto paid in November last year, Norsk Tipping announced.

