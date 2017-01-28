Norwegian woman arrested in Rwanda

A woman with Norwegian citizenship, originally from Rwanda, has been arrested in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

– Kripos been informed by Friday afternoon, but has no further information about the case, said press agent, Anne Bye Sandal, from Kirpos to the newspaper VG.

Foreign Ministry will follow up the matter further.

– Foreign Service is aware that a Norwegian citizen shall be detained in Rwanda, and is working to verify the information, says the Ministry press agent Ingrid Kvammen Ekker.

The woman will be accused of having participated in the genocide. She must have lived in Norway since 1999.

In 1994, between 800,000 to one million people were killed in a genocide in Rwanda.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today