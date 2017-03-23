Norwegian woman gets to do time in Norway

Rita Grimestad (53) has served three years of her drug related prison sentence of ten years in Ecuador. On April 12th, she will be transferred to Norway to serve the remainder of her sentence here, according to NRK.

Lawyer Nils Anders Grønås says to NRK that the Norwegian police will travel to Ecuador on April 10th to fetch the woman from Marnardal in Oslo. She has served three years of her sentence in Ecuador.

– The deal is that she will complete the sentence in Norway. But Norway has taken the proviso that she should serve under Norwegian conditions and rules.

This will imply that she can ask for parole after serving two thirds parts of the sentence, which I think is likely. Not in the least due to her health condition, says Grønås.

Grimestad was arrested on February 28th of 2014 at the airport in the Ecuadorian capital Quito She was bringing a suitcase with three kilos of cocaine en route to London for a man she had met on the Internet.

She has claimed that she was tricked and did not know about the drugs hidden in the suitcase.

The Norwegian Correctional Services started the process of getting her transferred to Norway in 2015.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today