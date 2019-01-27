Norwegian woman missing in Spain

A 23-year-old Norwegian woman from Hordaland has been reported missing after a weekend trip to Madrid. The family has not had any contact from her in five days, writes NRK.

West police district has initiated an investigation, and they have asked Spanish police for assistance via Kripos.

The woman has been living and working in Fuengirola in the south of Spain and was on a weekend trip to Madrid. Monday, she spoke to her mother on Facebook, and no one has heard from her since.

“We need sign of life from her, no matter in what form. The only thing I care about is that she’s alive,” says the woman’s mother to NRK.

The 23-year-old has last been observed in the Spanish capital by some acquaintances.

No trace

The family says she lived in a hotel in Madrid. Neither Norwegian nor Spanish police have so far found traces of the 23-year-old.

The family has now called for the woman on Facebook, and encourages people with relevant information to contact the police.

“On a general basis, when a Norwegian citizen goes missing abroad, a police case is opened for the authorities in the country the person goes missing in. It is also possible to report the person missing to the Norwegian police who can assess whether there is a basis for raising the matter via Interpol to foreign police authorities,” says press spokesman Per Bardalen Wiggen of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of VG.

Investigating the case

The 23-year-old is from Hordaland and it is West police district who is responsible for the case in Norway.

Western police district has initiated investigations to locate missing people, and clarify whether something has happened to her. A dialogue has been established with the Spanish authorities via Kripos, including the Spanish police, the police said in a press release.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today