Norwegians arrested after dispute at Pakistan airport

At least two Norwegian citizens have been arrested after they got into a dispute with employees at an airport in Pakistan.

The noisy dispute, and the arrests took place at the international airport in the capital city of Islamabad, local media reported. The Foreign Affairs Ministry knows about the case, according to VG newspaper.

‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is familiar with an incident involving Norwegian citizens at the airport in Islamabad, and are working through our embassy in Islamabad to gain more knowledge of the actual conditions of the incident’, said communications adviser, Ingrid Kvammen Ekker, on Saturday night.

Several Pakistani media have discussed the incident. Some reports say that two (others, three) Norwegian nationals have been arrested. The Federal Police (FIA) said they are investigating the incident.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today