Norwegians arrested during traditional binge party in Strømstad

Two Norwegians are arrested in Strömstad during the traditional binge party on Maundy Thursday, according to the police.

– One Norwegian is taken for drunkenness, and another is held in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Area Supervisor for the police in Strømstad, Nina Heyden, told to Fredrikstad Blad.

There were queues for several kilometres long heading towards the Swedish border town on Thursday.

– The invasion has begun, Strömstads Tidning writes.

It has become tradition for many Norwegians to go to Strömstad to celebrate on Maundy Thursday. Last year went as many as 5,000 Norwegians invaded the small town, often in cars of vintage age and quality. But this year it’s a little quieter according to Swedish police.

– There has been a little quieter than it tends to be, it has gone very well, Officer in the Strömstad Police, Johan Hilding, told NRK.

Swedish police have increased their preparedness, also due to the terrorist attack in Stockholm last Friday. According to Strömstad Tidning visitors must reckon with extra police checks, and at the nearby Nordby mall additional police forces are deployed.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today