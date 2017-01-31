Norwegians with dual citizenship can enter the United States

Citizens with a Norwegian passport can gain entry into the United States regardless of whether they also have citizenship of one of the seven countries covered by the new prohibition of entry.

So says the US embassy in Oslo in a statement on its website. The embassy writes that travelers with passports issued by countries that are not affected by the prohibition on entry may apply for a visa and travel to the United States.

The final decision concerning the entry is taken by border control on arrival in the country, the embassy adds.

Earlier on Tuesday the newspaper Dagbladet wrote that over 51,000 Norwegians with dual nationality can be affected by the entry ban.

It was the Directorate of Immigration (UDI) that estimated that 51,186 Norwegian citizens also have citizenship in Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan or Syria.

People from these seven, mainly Muslim countries, are until further notice denied entry to the United States.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

