Norwegians help asylum seekers to escape

Norwegians exchange tips for escape routes for asylum seekers fleeing Norway in hidden forums on social media, according to Dagbladet newspaper.

Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) believes it is ‘immoral’.

A total of 443 of the 913 children granted temporary asylum residence in Norway have disappeared since 2009, according to a new report prepared by NOAS, Redd Barna, and Fellesorganisationen.

According to Dagbladet newspaper, many of the children have been helped to escape by Norwegians, both practically and economically.

‘The networks keep in touch with the boys. Several in the network have visited Europe to see them. A good deal of the boys have been living in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain’, said one of the ‘helpers’ the newspaper had spoken to.

The Ministry of Justice said it is difficult to assess the legality of such cases without considering the specific circumstances in each case.

Immigration Minister, Sylvi Listhaug of Frp reacted strongly.

‘It is amazing that there are so-called, ‘good helpers’ who smuggle young people out of the country. They often know little or nothing about their real situation, and may end up helping the youths to live under terrible conditions’, the minister told the newspaper.

She thinks this is ‘an example of well-meaning people who don’t see the consequences of what they are doing’, and that it is immoral to use children of asylum as pieces in a political game.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today