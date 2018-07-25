Norwegians are naïve in terms of data security

Despite the fact that Norwegians are at the forefront of technology, some of us are quite naïve when it comes to computer security.

Communication Counsellor in If insurance, Sigmund Clementz, points out to Dagsavisen that summer presents several challenges, both at home and on holiday.

“For example, one in three Norwegians is little aware of which computer networks they connect to abroad, for example at airports,” he says. Clementz mentions, among other things, logging on online banking on public networks as a risk.

– There are easy ways to record your keystrokes. Even though access to your web bank is encrypted, it will not help you.

Summer also opens for more scams at home. Among other things, because there are a lot of temporary workers at work who have other tasks than usual and therefore they may be wondering if they are not careful.

“We think it’s a paradox that all cybersecurity numbers show that the threat is increasing, but that the knowledge about the risk of data interruption is low. One can, for example, lose millions of dollars, or all your customer data,” says Clementz.

According to Bjarne Malmedal, senior advisor to the Norwegian Information Security Center, between 50 and 60 per cent of employees in Norwegian companies receive training in computer security.

