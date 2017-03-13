Norwegians purchase the most online of all the Nordic countries

Norwegians on average, made online purchases via the Internet for NOK 1.691 million last year, according to new figures. This is the most of all online shoppers within the Nordic region.

PostNord’s annual report E-commerce in the Nordics 2017 shows that Norwegians made online purchases for NOK 50.1 billion in 2016.

This corresponds to NOK 1.691 per person, which is up from NOK 1.088 million in 2015. The figures also show that Norwegians made purchases for the largest amount in the Nordic market.

Internet customers in the Nordic region purchased goods online at a value of NOK 213.6 billion in 2016. This is an increase from 2015 when the figure was NOK 151.4 billion.

The figures in the report also indicate that shopping online using a mobile phone is growing rapidly. Every fourth online purchase in the Nordic region was completed by using a mobile phone.

– Mobile phones are usually what is most usually at hand, and many online retailers have been quick to develop customized pages and apps for small screens.

We’re going to see an increase in the number of consumers using their mobile phones both to make purchases and to gather information prior to a purchase, says Kristin Anfindsen, Development Manager for E-commerce in PostNord.

