Norwegians are requested to bring passports when travelling to Sweden

Sweden has increased their border controls. It also means that the Norwegians who are crossing the border may experience closer scrutiny. Travellers are advised to carry a passport even though that has not been required for more than sixty years.

The decision increased border controls means that controls can be implemented both on entry to and exit from Sweden.

– Controls may even be carried out when travelling to or from other Nordic and Schengen countries. Police always recommend bringing your passport or national ID card whenever travelling abroad, the Swedish police stated.

The decision of increased border controls was made Friday night after a truck attack in Stockholm that took four lives, disregarding that the alleged perpetrator was living in the country.

Norwegian police have not yet implemented increased control at border crossings with Sweden.

– Sweden has introduced increased border control, but we have not received any instruction to increase control on the Norwegian side, according to Operations Manager in the East Police district, Paul Horne.

– Given that Sweden has increased border control, then passport is deemed as the only valid credential. You may find that Swedish police approves other credentials too, such as a Norwegian driver’s license, but they must assert that, Horne says.

