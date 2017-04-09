Norwegians take drugs to achieve spiritual experiences

Religious groups are not allowed to use illegal drugs to exercise their religion, according to a Danish verdict. Even in Norway people are known to resort to similar drug use.

– Psychedelic drugs are an exciting and attractive option on a developing spiritual market, says Anderstuen.

Three years ago, he delivered a master thesis at the University of Oslo entitled ‘Sacralisation of psychedelia.’ the thesis shows how the powerful intoxicating agent DMT is used to provide intense revelations and spiritual experiences.

Via various online forums he came in contact with 15 people, several of them Norwegians, who state that they use this drug.

– They described experiences with concepts closely related to religion and spirituality, says Anderstuen to Vårt Land.

