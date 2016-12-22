Norwegians want Christmas trees produced in Norway

This year, 1.8 million households in Norway have a real Christmas tree. 1.1 million of these trees are produced by Norwegian Christmas tree producers.

‘Turnover of Norwegian-produced Christmas trees is estimated at 627 million this year, and here lies the opportunity for value creation significant for manufacturers who want to gamble. We see that consumers have asked for Norwegian trees, while import of Christmas trees is on a downward turn’ said Agriculture and Food Minister, Jon Georg Dale.

While imports are going down, the organization for Norwegian Christmas tree exports reported that in the premium sector, they increased sharply. Demand in the high-price marketsin England and Germany is much higher than Norwegian Christmas tree producers can deliver.

Nevertheless, that’s not unusual for exports when considering the domestic consumption.This year, 1,000 Norwegian Christmas trees were sent to England, and the same amount to Germany. The Dutch took 200 trees, while the Austrians purchased 300 Norwegian Christmas trees this year, said the Ministry of Agriculture.

