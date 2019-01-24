Labour nose dives in voter support in a poll

The Labour Party nose dives a whopping of 3.7 percentage points to support from 26.3 per cent of voters. This according to a poll made on behalf of the Norwegian Financial Newspaper, Dagens Næringsliv.

The last few weeks have been dominated by the Government negotiations and the divergent positions therein. It has been little focus on the policies of the Labour Party, Deputy Leader, Hadia Tadjik, tells Dagens Næringsliv.

Hajik believes that the existence in the shadows of the Government negotiations is the reason for the nose dive.

They are still throne at the summit, as the Conservatives don’t capitalise.

If the poll was an election result, it would still be a red-green majority. The four parties in Erna Solberg’s expanded Government would end up with 79 Members of Parliament – against 87 for the troika consisting of Labour, the Centre Party and the Socialists.

The Center Party continues its climb with 1.2 percentage points in December and gets support from 13.4 per cent of the participants in the poll. The Socialists follow suit – and leaps by 1.4 percentage points to thumbs up from 6.9 per cent of those asked.

The Progress Party seems to be the winner of the gambit. It regains 1.3 percentage points to 13.3 per cent.

Foursome below the barrier limit

The Greens (MDG) leapfrogs Red, ending up at 3.8 per cent. Up by 1.4 percentage points this month.

Red experience, in contrast, a (for them) huge relapse by 1.8 percentage points – to a more normal level of 3.1 per cent. Both thus below the barrier level. They are accompanied by two Government parties.

There is less than one percentage point change for the rest of the parties represented in the Norwegian Parliament.

For those, the poll reveals current results as follows (change in brackets): Conservatives 23.6 (-0.7), The Liberals 4.3 per cent (+0.1) and the Christian Democrats 3.5 per cent (0).





© NTB Scanpix / #



