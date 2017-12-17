Do not buy fireworks abroad – its illegal

Private individuals are not allowed to order or bring fireworks into Norway from abroad.

– There is a ban on the import of fireworks without the permission of the Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB). To obtain such a permit, you must have a certificate of competence issued by the Norwegian Fire Protection Association on behalf of DSB. The exception is small party poppers, percussion caps, sparklers and the like, states Laila Bolstad in the commodity section of the Customs Directorate

The regulations can be found in Section 5-1 of the Explosive Regulations

See advice on safe use of fireworks at http://www.sikkerhverdag.no

