The police have not established the cause of the fatal accident in Troms

The police in Troms have not concluded what was the cause of the accident in Storfjord in Troms on Sunday, which required three lives.

The accident is the worst that has happened in Troms in five years.

A traffic investigator from Tromsø police station worked Sunday night together with a person from the accident analysis group in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration at the accident site 8 kilometers north of Hatteng, writes Nordlys.

– We have collected documentation and started to get a picture of what has happened, says police deputy leader Stig Rasmussen to the newspaper.

A man and a woman in their sixties and a woman in her eughties died in the frontal collision that was reported just after 3 pm. All three were from Kvænangen municipality.

Four others were sent to the University Hospital in Northern Norway in Tromsø by air ambulance. They are not seriously injured, but stayed for observation at the hospital overnight.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today