Does not think the Labour tops really understands what they have instigated

In Sunnmøre, four municipalities – Ålesund, Skodje, Ørskog and Sandøy – have agreed to join forces and become a municipality to be reckoned with. Between them is Haram, who doesn’t want to join.

In June, the Parliament will decide whether Haram, along with ten other municipalities, will be forcefully be joined to their neighbours

Mayor of Sandøy, Oddvar Myklebust, stated that his own party has kow-towed to the Centre Party regarding the municipal reform, i.e. reversal.

– This is hopeless, says Myklebust.

– I think the leaders of the Labour party do not know what they are talking about. I do not think they know how much work we put into the merger. If they had the faintest idea they would not have suggested a reversal.

– If there is a reversal then we have to go back to ground zero. Then we will not finish before the deadline, which is January 1, 2020. Then Labour must postpone the entire municipal reform. I do not think the Labour leaders really understand what they’ve instigated, Myklebust. Tells Aftenposten

Source: aftenposten.no / Norway Today