OBS warning due to heavy rainfall in western Norway

OBS warning due to large amounts of rain in many places in Norway

– Those who hoped to sunbathe got a cloudy 17th of May celebration, and instead can expect even more gray weather in the days to come, says Meteorologist Eldbjørg Moxnes at the Meteorological Institute.

– In many places in the country, the 17th of May celebration has been marked by precipitation and dull weather conditions, which will continue for the next few days.

– For the southern part of Norway a lot of precipitation is on its way tomorrow.

A lot of rain in Sunnhordaland and North of Rogaland

A large number of counties have been notified of large amounts of rainfall. In Sunnhordland and the north of Rogaland, up to 60 millimeters can be expected in some places.

Agder, Telemark, Buskerud and western parts of Oppland have to look forward to large amounts of precipitation, she says to NTB.

Friday will be a bit better, and the capital may even get a quick view of the sun, although rainfall is expected again on Saturday.

Trøndelag were the winners

Trøndelag, is as the meteorologist points out, the winner on May 17th , and also seems to win the spring lottery in the near future.

– Precipitation is coming from the south, so it looks like the two counties gets some too, says Moxnes.

However, towards the beginning of next week, it appears that the weather situation will improve, although the forecasts vary somewhat.

– The last forecast indicates that it will be pretty nice next week and some sun both Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

– Just this is uncertain, but it will certainly be better weather, and temperatures will approach 20 degrees during the daytime, says Moxnes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today