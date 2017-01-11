Now the extreme weather is coming to Vidar in Western Norway south of Stad. Extremely high water levels have been reported.

The extreme forecast applies to Rogaland, Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane.

The water level on Thursday morning is expected to be 70-85 centimeters of common values, according to the Meteorological Institute. Such values only occur around every 20 years.

The Meteorological Institute fears that the high water level can cause severe damage in western Norway.

– I think that a good number of people will have problems with water from penetrating. Not just a few places, but many.

This is something we experience only every twenty years if the alert turns out to true, said state meteorologist Anne-Mette Olsen to NRK news.

Bergen can get a water level up to 225 centimeters and Stavanger over 174 centimeters. The record for Bergen is 240 centimeters in 1990, Stavanger 182 centimeters in 1994.

There is a low pressure system east of Iceland which is the cause of the extreme alert. This low pressure system will eventually move southeast and will be waiting off the coast of Møre og Romsdal on Thursday morning.

There has only been a few weeks since the last extreme weather. Over Christmas time there was storm Urd that swept across southern Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today