Now the letter is on the wing

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has signed the letter in which the British ask for a divorce with the European Union (EU).

The Prime Minister added her signature to the letter in Downing Street on Tuesday.

From there, it will be brought by courier to Brussels, where Britain’s ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, will personally deliver it to the EU president, Donald Tusk. That will happen at approximately 13.20.

It is expected that Theresa May will announce the letter’s delivery at Question Time, in Parliament in London.

In the letter, the UK announces its intention to leave the EU, in line with the procedure of the EU Treaty Article 50.

The presentation of the letter is the official beginning of a two year long negotiation process. In that period, the EU and Britain will negotiate the terms of the break-up of their relationship. At the same time, they will discuss the framework for the future relationship between them.

In theory, Britain will be thrown out of the EU automatically if no agreement is in place after the two years have expired. But by unanimous decision, the parties may agree to extend the two year negotiation period.