NRK: Expelled ‘Diplomat’ was Russian Intel

The Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reports the Russian ‘diplomat’ expelled by Norway used the office of the diplomatic corps as a guise to hide working as a Russian undercover intelligence operative.

The UD (Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs) declines formal comment of the accusation but NRK coverage has UD communication manager Frode Anderson saying ‘The Russian “diplomat” expelled from Norway had many interactions that were quite incompatible with the role of a foreign diplomat.’

NRK’s coverage reveals that up to half of the Russian diplomats engaged within Norway apparently work for one of the various Russian intelligence agencies. It seems universal that a percentage of Russian diplomats perform intelligence,hiding behind the guise of the diplomatic corps.

HOSTILE ACTION

The Russian (Oslo) Embassy Facebook posts warning that Norway’s diplomatic expulsion would have consequences: ‘This kind of hostile action is detrimental to a mutual cooperation between our countries. It will have consequences.’

The Russian Embassy labels Norway’s current accusations against Russia as absurd and continues formally denying any Russian involvement with the English attack upon former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal.

CNN (Cable News Network) reports Norway as expelling the Russian diplomat as a formal response to a British intelligence investigation finding Russia guilty of orchestrating a chemical attack 3 weeks ago in Salisbury, England.

International response to March 4th’s attack and resulting British investigation has been swift, with Norway joining almost 30 countries at expelling Russian diplomats from within their borders.

‘SPY SWAP’

March 26th, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) stated UD’s position: ‘The use of a nerve agent in Salisbury, England is a very serious matter.

This was the first chemical attack on European soil since WWII and such an incident must have consequences. (With this diplomatic expulsion) Norway stands with her neighbors, allies & partners in declaring formal condemnation.’

The alleged Russian attack targeted former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. Skripal was living in the UK as a refuge after a 2010 ‘spy swap’ between the U.S. and Russia.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter remain critically ill and on artificial life support.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today