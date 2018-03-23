NRK: Norway / U.S. Hacked Russia

Norwegian Broadcasting Corp. (NRK) purports that Norway and the United States collaborated at infiltrating Russian computer networks with apparent purpose of obtaining intelligence information.

The NRK release seemingly affirms Edward Snowden providing pertinent intelligence information concerning the U.S. national security agency (NSA) and also that U.S. and Norway intelligence collaborated espionage efforts within foreign computer networks since 2011.

The U.S. NSA apparently had special interest in Russian political leadership and of Russian management of natural & energy resources.

The Norwegian Intelligence Service (Etterretningstjenesten) declined to give comment. However, Chairman Eldbjørg Løwer, Storting Intelligence Inspectorate Monitoring & Security Service (EOS), commented; ‘The committee is familiar with the electronic intelligence methods and applications under discussion but we’ve no comment upon particulars or methodology.’

Norway & America have a long tradition of positive relations, with the 1787 U.S. Constitution acting as model for Norway’s 1814 Constitution.

