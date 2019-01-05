NSB launches city car service in Oslo

250 electric cars are now available for short term rental in Oslo through a car sharing service operated by NSB.

NSB has made the service, Din Bybil, together with the Danish company, GreenMobility. Using an app, people can reserve and unlock the cars, and they pay according to how many minutes

they use the car.

‘’Din Bybil is an important piece in the NSB Group’s offer to customers travelling all the way from door to door, not only to and from the station or the stop’’ said Executive Vice President for mobility and tourism, Synne Homble of NSB.

Parking, electricity, and insurance are included in the car rental.

