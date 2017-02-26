Number of burn victims on the rise

More and more people need treatment for burns every ear. The number is steadily rising and around 15,000 than are affected every year.

In 2009, 12,877 individuals were treated for burns. In 2012 that figure had risen to 13,741, while in 2015, 14.222 persons were recorded. Children up to the age of 9 are the most vulnerable, according to figures from the Directorate of Health.

Additionally, are the 800 who suffer injuries severe enough to require hospitalization or even intensive care.

The increase in the number of cases involving burns worries the Norwegian Fire Protection Association.

– According to our findings, the number of people who annually incur burns is so high that it must be characterized as a significant social problem, states CEO of the Norwegian Fire Protection Association, Rolf Søtorp,

Chairman of the Norwegian Society for burn victims, Kenneth Wangen, points out that many of the burn victims are themselves responsible for their predicament.

That children below the age of 9 years old are the most vulnerable, is showing among other things that hot water burns are amongst the most frequent causes.

A nationwide campaign labelled “avoid Fire” has now been launched. The campaign is a joint venture between the Norwegian Association for burn victims and the Norwegian Fire Protection Association, with support from the Directorate of Health.

More than 100 fire departments will be concentrate concentrate on informing kindergartens, schools and parents on fire prevention measures.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today