The number of child victims in the war in Afghanistan is increasing dramatically

Every three hours a child is killed or injured in the war in Afghanistan, according to UN figures. “Save the children” call this as a shocking news.

UN figures show that over 200 Afghan children were killed in the war in Afghanistan during the first three months of the year. It is 17 percent more than in the same period last year.

“It is shocking to see such a huge increase in the number of child victims in Afghanistan, especially when it comes to the number of children being killed.

These figures actually mean that an Afghan child is killed or injured every three hours as a result of armed conflict, “said Save the Children’s acting country director, Paul Barker, in a press release.

A total of 715 civilians were killed in the first three months of the year, figures from the UN in Afghanistan. 1,466 civilians were injured in the same period, of which 525 were children.

“Children are the innocent victims of the war, and yet we see that more and more suffer. It is not good enough and all parties to the conflict must do absolutely everything they can to ensure that children do not continue to become victims of war periods.

Children should be at school and learn with friends and classmates, not running for life, he says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today