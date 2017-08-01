Number of deaths on Norwegian roads halved this summer

In the summer months of June and July, 20 people lost their lives on Norwegian roads, compared to 37 people during the same period last year. So far in July, eight people have died in traffic accidents, which is a significant decline from a total 22 deaths in 2016.

Although this is about far more than numbers and statistics, we’re pleased with the development. The trend is clear; it’s becoming increasingly safer to travel on Norwegian roads. Norwegian road safety is world-class as a result of systematic, knowledge-based, and targeted, long-term work,’ said Guro Ranes of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA – Statens vegvesen).

It’s not only this summer’s deaths that have been reduced. So far, since the beginning of 2017, 57 people have been killed, which is a decline of 27 people compared to the first seven months of 2016. The NPRA believes that there may be less than 100 people killed in car crashes in Norway for the whole of 2017 if the rate continues throughout the year.

‘We could be heading for the lowest numbers in 70 years. We would have to return to 1947, when 94 people died, to find similarly low numbers’, said Ranes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today