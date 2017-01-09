The number of drug addicts in Denmark shows significant increase

The number of drug addicts among young Danes in their 20s increased by 50% over the past five years, according to a new survey.

The survey, carried out by the National Research Centre for Welfare (SFI), shows that there are 23,000 registered addicted to either marijuana or stronger drugs among all age groups in Denmark, an increase of 23%.

Among young drug abusers, the figures have increased from 5,000 to 7,500, equivalent to 50%.

SFI scientist, Anna Amilon, said the increase may be due to survey takers and the state more successfully connecting with users, and therefore more addicts are registered (so showing in the statistics) than before.

She believes that there is reason for concern over the rise in the number of younger drug abusers, especially among those addicted to hashish.

While the number of registered addicts increased, the cost of treatment for drug abusers decreased from 55,000 to 40,000 per addict.

