Number of losses to predatory animals in Norway halved since 2007

The number animals taken by predators was almost halved since 2007. NOK 43.3 million was paid to farmers who lost animals after predator attacks.

The figures, after 98% of the claims applications have been processed, show a decline of NOK 34 million from the peak year 2007, wrote Nationen newspaper. At the same time, the number of applications for losses was

almost halved.

The figures also show a steady decline in the number of animals taken per carnivore, except for wolves where there had been an increase in 2018.

Geir-Harald Strand, research director at the Norwegian Institute for Bioeconomics (NIBIO) maps and statistics, has researched the importance of predators for agriculture. He believes the cause of the decline may be fewer sheep in the outfield in the predator zones.

While the number of animals outdoor grazing has been fairly stable in grazing-priority areas, there have been about 60,000 fewer animals in

the outlying areas in the predator zones since 2004. Strand also believes the decline may be due to the farmers becoming more proficient in preventive measures.

The figures also show that the number of farmers who run out of field-based sheep in the predator zone decreased by 28% between 2004 and 2017, while those in grazing priority areas fell by 21%.

