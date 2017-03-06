Number of robberies in Oslo reduced by half in three years

After the police set up a special robbery group in 2013, the number of robberies in Oslo has been reduced in half.

In 2013, 997 robberies were registered in Oslo, which were described as a robbery wave, writes TV 2. The high figure resulted in several crisis meetings between the police and politicians, and a separate robbery group was created. In 2016, “only” 391 robberies were reported in the capital.

– This is due to a targeted effort that we have enforced over time and because we have been able to create a specialized team to concentrate on this type of crime.

This means that we are good and have personal knowledge. The effort we have put into this is producing results, says Head of the robbery group from the Oslo police, Tor Erik Hoøen.

– A good example of good police work, says Justice Minister Per-Willy Amundsen (Frp).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today