Nurse charged with sexual abuse of boys

A 50 year old nurse from Buskerud has been charged with many assaults against young boys, reported Radio Norway.

The nurse has been in custody since the beginning of December. The man was said by Radio Norway to be employed at children’s wards at several hospitals.

According to the police, the assaults have been going on for a long time, reported the radio channel.

“We have investigated widely, and so far, have no basis for linking the assaults with the man’s work, but we can not exclude it,” said police adviser, Hans-Petter Aasen of the southeastern police district.

Aasen stated that the police have seized significant amounts of material that shows sexual abuse of children.

According to the channel, the man has also been closely associated with a voluntary organisation in which children and young people are also involved.

“We are confident that the police will take the matter seriously.

It is important that they now investigate whether this may be related to any of our activities, but we do not know anything about it at this time,’’ said the spokesperson for the organisation in question.

He emphasised that the man does not have a membership in the organisation, and that he had a police certificate the last period he worked as a volunteer there.

The man’s defence counsel didn’t want to say anything about how his client got to trial.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today