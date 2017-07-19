Nurse sentenced to three years imprisonment for having sex with patients

A health worker has been convicted in the Salten District Court to three years in prison for having sexual intercourse with patients.

–

The 59-year-old man worked as a psychiatric nurse, during which occupation he was accused of having sex with two patients for whom he had follow-up responsibility. He was convicted of breach of the Health Care Act, for failing to perform his work in accordance with the professional standards expected’, reported Avisa Nordland newspaper.

–

The verdict stated that the defendant abused his position, and obtained sexual intercourse by manipulation of his position over those dependent upon him. One of the patients was a woman with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, and the other had mental disorders.

–

The 59-year-old, who is no longer authorised to practice as a nurse, was sentenced to pay compensation to the two women of 200,000, and 100,000 kroner respectively.

–

The man, who is from Bodø, was acquitted of having failed to report that a woman he’d had responsibility for was in an even worse health condition, and was later found dead.

–

‘He is surprised that the court has found him guilty of sexual intercourse with the second patient. This isn’t something he admits to, and is something he completely denies having committed’, said the man’s defence lawyer, Finn Ove Smith, to Avisa Nordland newspaper.

–

‘Because we think parts of the verdict are wrong, those will be emphasised. So also, following from that, the punishment is wrong,’said Smith.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today