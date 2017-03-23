Nursing home in Stavanger lost their hijab-case

Equality and Discrimination Ombud (LDO) states that it is unlawful to deny employees at Blidensol nursing home in Stavanger to wear the hijab at work.

LDO decision was issued Thursday and states that the hijab ban at the nursing home is contrary to the prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, according to Stavanger Aftenblad.

It was a female employee at the nursing home, who wears the hijab, which appealed the ban to the Equality and Discrimination Ombud.

The woman was upheld by the LDO, but the Board of Management of the nursing home complained the case to the Tribunal.

Deputy at the nursing home, Kirsten Smedvig, said during the meeting with the Tribunal earlier in March that she wanted a neutral uniform for their employees.

She also pointed out that there had been reactions from relatives and other staff regarding hijab usage.

Tribunal’s decision is in line with LDO previous statement in the case. Four of five members stands behind the board’s decision, which is passed with dissent.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today