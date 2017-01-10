Obama back to Chicago to hold farewell speech

President Barack ObamaIn this Jan. 7, 2017, photo, President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the White House in Washington. Now an elder statesman, Obama will return Jan. 10 to the city that launched his unlikely political career to deliver one final speech as president: a parting plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Posted By: Hanna Hills 10. January 2017

Barack Obama will hold his last speech as US president in Chicago on Tuesday, where he eight years ago celebrated that he had won his first presidential election.

Thousands of people are expected to be present when Obama takes the podium in the convention center McCormick Place on Tuesday evening US time.
It is considered to be his last chance to define what he as president has meant to the United States.
In recent days, the details about the speech’s content has been leaked. Among other things, Obama plans to ask Americans to not lose faith in the future, no matter what they think about his successor Donald Trump.
It was in Chicago that Obama in 2008 declared that he had won the election so that the United States got its first black president.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
