Obama back to Chicago to hold farewell speech

Barack Obama will hold his last speech as US president in Chicago on Tuesday, where he eight years ago celebrated that he had won his first presidential election.

Thousands of people are expected to be present when Obama takes the podium in the convention center McCormick Place on Tuesday evening US time.

It is considered to be his last chance to define what he as president has meant to the United States.

In recent days, the details about the speech’s content has been leaked. Among other things, Obama plans to ask Americans to not lose faith in the future, no matter what they think about his successor Donald Trump.

It was in Chicago that Obama in 2008 declared that he had won the election so that the United States got its first black president.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today