Obama will hold his last press conference as president

On Wednesday afternoon, America’s outgoing president, Barack Obama, holds his last press conference before leaving office, said the White House.

On Friday, Republican Donald Trump will be sworn in as president and move into the presidential residence in Washington, D.C.

According to Reuters, Obama’s press conference will be at 14.15 local time, which is 20.15 Norwegian time. It isn’t known what he will say at the meeting with the press, or whether he will give advice to, or criticize his successor.

It is also unclear whether Trump will continue the tradition of setting up meetings with the press, or if he will continue to communicate with the wider world via messages on Twitter.

Last week, Trump held his first press briefing since winning the presidential election in November. He’d held his previous press conference in July. The U.S.A’s media have criticized Trump for his reluctance to allow himself to be questioned by a larger group of journalists.

