Obos prices in Oslo drops

Prices for Obos associated housing in Oslo fell by 0.9 per cent in May, price statistics from Obos shows. Obos is short for Oslo boligbyggelag (housing association).

In May, the average square meter price for used Obos housing in the Oslo area was NOK 63,677. The square meter price is 0.9 per cent lower than in April, but 16.3 per cent higher than in May 2016. So far this year, prices in Oslo have increased by 0.2 per cent.

Normalization according to Siraj

“The used housing market is about to normalize. This is good news for home buyers and homeowners. At the same time, all forecasts, both macroeconomic and population growth show that the need for new housing in the Oslo area will still be large.

Therefore, we are still expecting price growth in the years to come, but not to the same extent as in recent years.

In order to prevent us from getting conditions on the housing market, the Government must ensure a steady regulation of new residential areas, so that it is possible to continue to maintain evenly high housing output,” says Daniel Kjørberg Siraj. Siraj is CEO of the housing association.

The figures are based on 849 ownership changes in May.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today