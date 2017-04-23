OBS-warning for snow over large parts of Eastern Norway

The Meteorological Institute has sent out notification of local difficult driving conditions Monday due to snow in several places in eastern Norway .

A low pressure will lead to snow on Monday, and most trepidation will be in the morning, the Meteorological Institute posts on Yr.no.

The warning applies to the counties Telemark, Østfold, Vestfold, Oslo, Akershus and Buskerud. There will be sleet and possibly rain in the coastal areas.

Locally there can be about 20 millimetres of precipitation, and in the capital there are reported temperatures around 0 degrees centigrade and a bit of wind from east-northeast Sunday night.

During the day, both the temperature and wind will increase. The same weather conditions will apply to the other counties in Eastern Norway that are mentioned.

Simultaneously there is a great risk of grass-fires in the same areas on Sunday, since the snow has disappeared early, and locally it is therefore very dry.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today