The officer stopped a vehicle carrying 2,300 doping tablets

Custom officer on Svinesund become suspicious of a van with Polish driver and made a thorough search of the car. They found 2,300 tablets and 120 ampoules.

Both tablets and vials containing drugs used for doping, said Customs Administration.

– The 38 years old driver claimed that he would only deliver some packages to friends in Oslo and Kristiansand and not be in Norway for more than one day, said section manager Wenche Fredriksen in Customs Administration.

There have never been cases like this where so few delivered so many packages in such a short time. There has been a thought declarations and the car been taking in for inspection. They found a number of packages in the cargo hold, some of them were hidden away in that area under bags of rice.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today