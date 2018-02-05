Offshore vessels are considered to clean the sea of plastic

A parliamentary majority supports Arbeiderpartiet’s (Aps’) proposal to determine if offshore vessels could be seized to collect plastic in the ocean.

About 130 offshore vessels are located in Norway. Ap will ask the government to assess whether this vacant fleet could be used, reported Dagens Næringsliv newspaper. According to the newspaper, Venstre (V), Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF), the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV) and Senterpartiet (Sp) are positive about the proposal and they judge a sure majority for this.

‘It is estimated that eight to nine tons of new plastic waste will be dumped in the sea every single day. We must clean up, but also slow down the plastic ending up in the sea,’ said SV’s Lars Haltbrekken.

The head of Havila Shipping, Njål Sævik, was also positive about the proposal as long as funding is in place.

‘With a daily rate of 100,000 kroner, this is of interest if others acquire the extra equipment needed’, he said. Shipowners’ Association Director, Harald Solberg believes the maritime industry can contribute in several ways, but he also pointed to the need for a market that can pay.

The AP will determine if the vessels can be converted for such a project, while looking at the possibility of handling plastic aboard vessels or access to land facilities. The party is less concrete about the price of expanded plastic collection , and about who will pay.

