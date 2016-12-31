OK fireworks weather on New Year’s Eve

The rain has poured in Oslo last night and Saturday morning there will be more rain and wind on the West Coast. The forcast at midnight shows there will be good fireworks weather in most places in the country.

– Definitely the most rainfall occured in Oslo last night. Tweeted Yr, 93.7 millimeters of rain on Gullfjellet just outside Bergen is at the top of the table. Not for behind them follows Myrkdalen-Vetle Botn, Modalen and Kvamskogen Hordaland. Slightly further down the list is Lysebotn Rogaland with 70.2 millimeters, while Vangsnes in Sogn og Fjordane had more than 60 millimeters of rain.

– The rainfall decreases slightly in Western Norway today, and it will stay in certain places at midnight, reported Yr.

According to Alerts issued Friday heavy rainfall was expected in western Norway south of Stad for the first part of Saturday and strong winds in More og Romsdal and Trøndelag were forcast as well.

County road 53 between Årdal and Tyin was closed Saturday morning due to bad weather, reported NPRA.

Much mild weather

In the Oslo area the report is cloudy but dry weather Saturday evening, good fireworks weather. Stavanger can also enjoy good weather around midnight, while there may be some dripping in Kristiansand. At the very south, the temperature almost spring-like towards the end of the year – with 10 plus degrees.

In Trøndelag, it’s already windy, but it should settle into the evening. In Trondheim some precipitation is in the forcast.

Tromso, however, can offer a hint of winter, there will be a few degrees below freezing and some snow or sleet. There is considerable avalanche danger in the area so if going out on mountains beware, according to Yr.

Slightly cooler in north

Finnmark can expect gales and snow showers along the coast, but no precipitation on the plateau. In neither area is it particularly cold, just a couple of degrees below zero.

Longyear city in Svalbard has had to adjust to widely varying temperatures and weather conditions. New Year’s Eve has an avalanche danger, but the temperature is at least a little wintry, approaching minus 10.

Towards midnight it is overcast with no precipitation – that is absolutely no problem for fireworks.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

—————