Ola Borten Moe returns as deputy leader in the Centre Party

Ola Borten Moe resumes his position as deputy leader in the Centre Party after the Central Committee of the party has concluded on the sex message sent to Navarsete.

– I stepped down to give the party the room to handle this very demanding case. It has now been done and I therefore resume my position as deputy chaiperson, says Ola Borten Moe (Centre Party) to TV 2 Thursday afternoon.

The Centre Party leader chose to withdraw on April 23rd, pending a clarification of the sex message case. On Thursday, the party announced that the case remains unsolved and that there is nothing more the party can do to find out who sent the much talked about sex message to the former party leader, Liv Signe Navarsete.

That same day Moe chooses to end his self-imposed quarantine. He says he is pleased that Secretary-General Knut M. Olsen concludes that nothing indicates that the message has been sent jointly.

Means a lot to us

– This means a lot to us. Because it is clear that this is not a group of people who covers for each other. This is in all likelihood about one individual, Moe says to Adresseavisen.

He believes he has done everything he can to help clarify the sex message case and claims that he has yold everything about what he believes and what he knows about the rough and shameless message that was sent to then Centre Party leader, Liv Signe Navarsete, about two years ago.

Ten men partying in a cabin

There were ten men together that Saturday night at a cabin in Storlien just across the Swedish border. Only one of them is beyond suspicion, ironically the owner of the cell phone the message was sent from.

Borten Moe has all the while maintained that he did not send the message and that he doesn’t know who did. The same goes for the other nine participants.

– I am very pleased that the Secretary-General states that there is no indication that the harassment message was a collective act. It should clear away speculations and rumors surrounding the matter, says Borten Moe.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today