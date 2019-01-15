One arrested after two boys robbed at gunpoint in Oslo

Two 13 year-old boys were robbed at gunpoint at a bus stop at Bjørndal in Oslo on Monday night. One person was arrested after the robbery, while at least two are at liberty.

The police were notified of the incident just before 20.00 on Monday evening, and just over two hours later they reported that one person was arrested at Furuset center,suspected of having participated in the robbery.

‘’The boys faced at least three perpetrators, who we believe are between 14 and 18 years old. We are now sure that a gun was used during the robbery’’ said operational leader, Gjermund Stokkli, of Oslo police district to NTB news at 22.20.

On Tuesday morning, police are still hunting for more perpetrators.

‘’We have received some names and information that could be interesting’’ said operations manager, Tor Gulbrandsen to NTB at 05.45.

The boys were not physically injured, but were severely affected by the incident.

‘’They are being interrogated with their parents, who are now taking good care of them. They became very scared’’ Stokkli said on Monday night.

Several patrols moved out after the incident, which is looked at as a similar robbery at Trasop on Oppsal on Sunday evening. Then, several people were arrested’’ Stokkli confirmed.

