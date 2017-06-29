One arrested after residential fire in Tromsø

Nine people were evacuated from a residential complex in Tromsø with two semi-detached houses. The police have arrested a person whom they believe may be linked to the fire.

The police in Troms were notified of the fire in Tomasjordvegen at 2.35 am.

– There are two semi-detached houses linked with a garage in the middle, explains Operations Manager Lars Meland in Troms police district to NTB. Half an hour later a man was arrested.

– A man in his thirties was encountered on site. There are tracks we’ve uncovered, and witness information, which in total makes that we have reasonable grounds to suspect him of being behind the fire, according to Meland.

At 4:20 am the police notified that the fire is extinguished.

Marie Øvermo says to NRK that she was asleep when her boyfriend heard crackling and noticed a strange smell. Then he saw that the house was already fully alight.

Nobody reported missing

– He shouted at me and asked where the fire hose was. I ran to find the hose, but quickly realized that the small fire hose was not going to be of any use. I called on my cohabitant to alert the neighbours, Øvermo said.

Nine people from three of the homes were evacuated. The family in the fourth dwelling is absent.

There are currently no reports of missing persons or injuries.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today