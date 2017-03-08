One arrested after a young man is injured with a knife on Skien bus

A male high school student was injured in the hand by another man wielding a knife on a bus in Skien on Wednesday morning. The perpetrator has been arrested, said police.

‘We have detained a male suspect’, said operations officer, Gisle Småge, of Telemark police.

The victim is a man in his 20s who was on his way to college when the incident took place. Other passengers on the bus reported the attack to the police.

The student, who received a cut to his hand, is not seriously injured. The arrested man is said to be well known to local police.

The police do not know the exact sequence of events and are continuing questioning witnesses, the victim, and the arrested man.

‘We never caught up to the bus’, said the operational manager. The high school student was picked up at the campus, and the perpetrator elsewhere.

Police said they have seized the knife.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today